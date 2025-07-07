Raveena slams flight crew for secretly filming Shraddha Kapoor and beau

A video clip of Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody sitting close to each other on a flight is the recent buzz on social media. The clip has quickly spread across platforms and been picked up by various media outlets.

Actress Raveena Tandon has called out the incident, saying it was a complete breach of privacy and that one should always seek permission before recording someone.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's pairing with 20-year-old in 'Dhurandhar' slammed; who is Sara Arjun?

Wallpaper sparks buzz

Though Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together on dinner dates or holiday strolls, sparking speculation every now and then.

The recent clip doing the rounds on social media shows them seated in the first row of the aircraft, when a cabin crew member records them using the front camera of her phone.

Apart from this, fans also noticed Shraddha's cosy photo with Rahul as her phone wallpaper. For the unversed, rumours about their relationship began in 2024 after their frequent public outings together.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala death: What we know so far; what security guard said

Right to privacy

Tandon took to the comment section of one of the viral posts and wrote, “This is a breach of privacy. The crew should know better than to do this. Consent must be taken. Not expected from crew members to do this (sic).”

In today’s digital world, the line between admiration and invasion of privacy is becoming increasingly blurred, especially when fans assume the role of paparazzi.

Social media has amplified this, with viral images and videos often surfacing from vacations or casual outings, making it even harder for celebrities to maintain a private life.

Tandon's comment emphasises that celebrities, despite their fame, deserve their private moments, too, without constant scrutiny.