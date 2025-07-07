Ranveer Singh's pairing with 20-year-old in 'Dhurandhar' slammed; who is Sara Arjun?

A hot debate has broken out on social media over the pairing of young Tamil actress Sara Arjun, who has been working in the film industry since she was a toddler, with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming spy thriller, Dhurandhar.

The film, which is slated for release on December 5 this year, has raised eyebrows due to the romantic pairing of a 20-year-old Tamil actor Sara Arjun with Ranveer Singh. The internet is abuzz over the 20-year age gap between the two.

Ranveer Singh posted the first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar on his birthday, July 6. While the visuals and Singh's new look were appreciated, many also slammed the pairing on social media platforms.

An X user pointed out that Sara might have been 18 years old when she filmed Dhurandhar.

Another wrote, "Can you imagine a 40-year-old actor like #RanveerSingh doing romance with a 20-year-old girl like #SaraArjun in #Dhurandhar? This only happens in #Bollywood (sic)."

Also read: Metro…In Dino review: Anurag Basu makes a case for real love in modern times

"Whoever cast the DeivaThirumagal kid Sara Arjun opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar and thought it was a good idea is going to hell for sure," said another user.

Who is Sara Arjun?

Born in Mumbai in 2005, she is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun. Sara has been doing TV commercials since she was just 18 months old. Over the years, with a charming screen presence she appeared in more than 100 advertisements. She was one of the most sought-after child artists in south India.

Sara's breakthrough came in 2011 with the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal, where at six years old she played the daughter of a mentally challenged father (Vikram). Some of her most notable performances include Saivam, Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, Saand Ki Aankh, and Ajeeb Daastaans. She recently played a younger Aishwarya Rai in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan film.

Besides Dhurandhar, Sara is reportedly working on a Tamil crime drama titled Quotation Gang and talks are on to probably pair with Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: How a song from Umrao Jaan, Pratham Dhar Dhyan, evokes our syncretic past

Dhurandhar