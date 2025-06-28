Shefali Jariwala death: What we know so far; what security guard said

Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her iconic single Kaanta Laga and appearance on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, passed away late Friday (June 27). She was 42.

Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, on Friday night.

“She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 pm. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said, according to a PTI report.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police said. Many media reports claimed that Jariwala died of a heart attack.

"Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.

A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.

‘Was undergoing anti-ageing treatment’

According to a report in NDTV, citing sources, Jariwala was undergoing special treatment for the past five to six years to maintain a youthful appearance.

This treatment is generally aimed at improving skin texture and promoting a younger look. The medicines used in the process mainly included Vitamin C and Glutathione, the report said.

“Glutathione is a drug used for skin fairness and detoxification,” a doctor was quoted as saying in the report. He added, “These medicines do not have a direct impact on the heart and are purely cosmetic treatments.”

What security guard said

Shatrughan Mahato, a security guard at the residential complex of Jariwala, told ANI news agency, “I did not see Shefali ji, her car left from here and I opened the gates for it. It must be around 10-10.15 pm...I came to know only around 1 am, when someone told me that she had passed away. I could not believe it though...”

“After she was taken to the hospital, a man came on a motorcycle, he seemed like a friend, and informed us that Shefali ji was no more. We couldn’t believe it when we heard. Madam was seen just the day before yesterday, and now she's no longer with us,” he told NDTV.

Who was Jariwala

Jariwala rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of Kaanta Laga, a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi.

She gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later featured in Bigg Boss 13.

A week before her death, Jariwala shared a video of herself getting ready for a shoot. She captioned it, “It’s time for us to start living life. Like everything is working out in our favour.”

Friends and colleagues in shock

Jariwala's sudden death has shocked many industry friends and colleagues, who expressed grief on social media.

Singer Mika Singh said he is unable to fathom the news about the death of his dearest friend, Jariwala.

“I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti,” Singh wrote.

“I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking. Shefali,” actor Kamya Punjabi wrote.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi said she was shocked to learn about Shefali's demise.

“Still can't process the news about Shefali. Gone too soon. Deeply sad for her husband and the family,” Tripathi said on X (formerly Twitter).

Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda fondly recalled his experience of working with Jariwala.

“This is shocking!!!!!! I worked with her on a couple of web shows. She was full of energy, full of life, and always greeted all with a big, bright smile. Will miss you, Shefali, you were a beautiful soul. Rest in Peace. Om Shanti,” Sharda said.

Actor Himanshi Khurana posted a photo with Jariwala and wrote, “Bigg Boss that place is cursed I think.” Her comments are in reference to actor and “Bigg Boss 13” winner Sidharth Shukla, who died in 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Actor Aly Goni wrote, “RIP Shefali.”

(With agency inputs)