Allahbadia case: Samay Raina gets time till Mar 10 to record statement

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Mumbai police are unable to trace podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them in a probe into the former's controversial remarks on his YouTube show, an official said on Saturday.

Allahbadia's crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

The official said the Khar police have been unable to contact Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, as his phone is switched off.

He said Raina's lawyer met senior police officials seeking more time, citing that his client was in the US.

On the lawyer's request, the police have given him time till March 10 to appear before them to record a statement.

Allahbadia had earlier requested the Khar police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Police on Friday went to his flat in the Versova area but found it locked.

The Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection.

The Maharashtra Cyber has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina's show. PTI

