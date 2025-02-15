Allahbadia row: What 'India's Got Latent' judge Raghu Ram told cops

As Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the vulgar remarks by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on “India's Got Latent”, actor-producer Raghu Ram, one of the judges on the show allegedly told cops that comedian Samay Raina should have edited those comments.

A huge row erupted after Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, asked a contestant on the show, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Mumbai Police record statements

The clip of these remarks went viral on social media and Allahbadia, show’s host Raina, content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, and others who were part of the show, faced severe backlash. Allahbadia later apologised for his crass comments.

A case has been registered in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements.

What actor Raghu Ram told police

Actor Ram appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Department to record his statement. He allegedly told the cyber cell on Thursday that Raina should have edited the abusive language used in the show, NDTV reported citing sources.

He also confessed that he regretted using abusive language in the show. He said that he went with the flow and used swear words, but didn't intend to hurt anyone's feelings, the sources said, as per the report.

Police unable to trace Allahbadia

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are unable to trace Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given Raina time till March 10 to appear before them, an official said on Saturday (February 15).

Police on Friday went to Allahbadia’s flat in Mumbai's Versova area but found it locked.

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Ram, Mukhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the Mumbai Police have not registered any FIR in this connection.