Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes stylish return to Oscars stage

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a stylish return to the Academy Awards stage in a feathered Dior gown. She presented an award at the 98th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre.

Chopra Jonas, sharing the stage with Javier Bardem, presented the award for Best International Feature at the ceremony hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Anti-war messages at Oscars

Oscar winner Bardem, began his opening remarks by saying, “No to war, free Palestine”.

"My love for cinema comes from its unique ability to connect the human experience across cultures. The nominees for international feature film brings us stories from around the world, each rooted in forces that are deeply familiar to us all," added Bardem, who wore a patch reading “No a la Guerra”.

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It was the same anti-war slogan he sported more than two decades ago to protest the Iraq war in 2003.

Chopra Jonas, dressed in a white feathered Dior gown, then said, "Visceral and engrossing, they remind us that international is never truly far away because every story sends a ripple far beyond where it begins."

The duo then read out the nominees for the category -- Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value”, Brazil's “The Secret Agent”, Spain's “Sirat", “It Was Just An Accident” from Iranian filmmaker but nominated by France, and Tunisia's "The Voice of Hind Rajab”, a docudrama narrating efforts to rescue a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

"Sentimental Value”, directed by Joachim Trier, took home the award.

Glamour on red carpet

Chopra Jonas turned the evening into a glamorous outing with husband, musician Nick Jonas, who came to the award function wearing a black velvet tuxedo with a bowtie.

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Ahead of the ceremony, she gave her fans a peek at the behind-the-scenes preparations on Instagram Stories, joking about "multitasking chaos" as she got her hair and nails done simultaneously. She had previously presented at the Academy Awards in 2016.

The Oscars appearance came shortly after the couple attended the world premiere of Chopra Jonas' new Prime Video film "The Bluff" and the 2026 Golden Globes together.

Isha Ambani debuts

Besides Chopra, industrialist Isha Ambani made her debut on Hollywood's most prestigious red carpet. She attended the ceremony with her husband Anand Piramal.

She chose a vintage strapless column gown from Valentino's Fall 2006 couture collection, featuring delicate floral embroidery in pastel shades of lilac, pink, blue and green. Piramal wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Ambani visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, where she met museum Director and President Amy Homma.

She had previously presented at the Academy Awards in 2016.