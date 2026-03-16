Oscars 2026: Full list of winners on a night of history-making and upsets

The 98th Academy Awards just wrapped up at the Dolby Theatre, and it’s safe to say the night lived up to the hype.

The night truly belonged to Paul Thomas Anderson as the visionary director’s political thriller, One Battle After Another, claimed six Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. In a ceremony marked by high-stakes rivalries and a return to big-screen spectacle, Anderson’s victory felt less like a win and more like a long-overdue coronation.

History was also made when Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to ever win Best Cinematography for Sinners, even as Hamnet pulled Shakespeare’s wife out of obscurity. Michael B Jordan’s powerhouse first-time win for Best Actor, the 98th Academy Awards shattered glass ceilings across the board.

Also read: Oscars 2026 Live: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins the Oscar race

Also, writer-director Ryan Coogler's Sinners broke the record for the most nominations for a single movie in all of Oscars history with 16 nominations. Sinners centers its cultural tale, set in 1930s Mississippi, surrounding vampires, hoodoo, blues music, and Black history and culture.

The previous record of 14 nominations was held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

High-energy celebrations

There were 24 categories in all, and in Oscars 2026 a new category has been added, which is Best Casting. Hosted for the second year by a sharp-witted Conan O’Brien—who navigated the evening with his signature mix of self-deprecation and chaos—the ceremony was a high-energy celebration of the films that actually brought us back to the theatres.

Between a surprise tie in the Short Film category and a technical sweep by Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, the night was a reminder that in Hollywood, the only thing predictable in the Oscars is the spectacle!

Predictable wins

This was the "lock" of the night. After sweeping the BAFTAs, and SAG Awards, Buckley’s win for her haunting portrayal of Agnes Hathaway was a foregone conclusion. Her speech, dedicated to the "beautiful chaos of a mother's heart," was the emotional anchor of the evening. Having won the DGA and the BAFTA earlier in the season, his path to the podium was widely expected, marking a "career achievement" moment for one of cinema's modern masters.

Despite the box-office power of Zootopia 2, the industry consensus was firmly behind the vibrant, genre-bending KPop Demon Hunters. Its win, coupled with a historic Best Original Song victory for the track "Golden," solidified it as a cultural phenomenon. Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic masterpiece was the heavy favorite for the "craft" categories. It predictably took home Production Design, Costume Design, and Makeup and Hairstyling, continuing del Toro's tradition of technical excellence.

The upsets

While Jordan had significant momentum, the early season belonged entirely to Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme). Jordan’s win for his dual role in Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller is being called the "upset of the decade," marking the first time a lead performance in a supernatural horror film has taken the top acting prize.

For Best International feature, Brazil’s The Secret Agent or the visceral Palestinian drama The Voice of Hind Rajab. Norway’s victory for Joachim Trier’s intimate family study was a classic "Oscar curveball" that rewarded quiet storytelling over political spectacle.

Here are a list of the winners:

Best Picture - One Battle After Another

Best Actor - Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best Actress - Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Original Song - Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best International Feature Film - Sentimental Value

Best Cinematography - Sinners

Best Film Editing - One Battle After Another

Best Sound - F1

Best Music (Original Score) - Sinners

Best Documentary Feature Film - Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Documentary Short Film - All the Empty Rooms

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett -

Best Production Design - Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best Original Screenplay - Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay - One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best Live Action Short Film - The Singers AND Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Casting - One Battle After Another

Best Make up and Hairstyling: Frankenstein

Best Costume Design - Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Best Supporting Actress - Amy Madigan (Weapons)