With the 2026 Academy Awards only hours away, the spotlight is once again on the trophies that define the night: the 'Big Five'. These categories, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Screenplay, are often seen as the most prestigious honours at the Oscars. Winning them can shape how a film is remembered for decades.

This year’s race is shaping up to be a battle between two films in particular: One Battle After Another and Sinners.

A tight race for Best Picture

In the Best Picture category, One Battle After Another appears to be the frontrunner. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film has performed strongly throughout the awards season. It won the award for the Best Film at the BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) last month and has also picked up major recognition from critics' groups and industry bodies.

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The film has also received 13 Oscar nominations, including several acting nods for its ensemble cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.

Its biggest rival is Sinners, which has dominated the Oscars nomination tally this year with a record-breaking 16 nominations. The film blends supernatural horror with social commentary and has gained strong momentum during this awards season.

Director race: a long-awaited win?

The Best Director category also appears to favour Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another. Despite directing several critically acclaimed films over the past three decades, Anderson has never won an Oscar for directing. Many analysts believe this could finally be his year.

However, he faces competition from Ryan Coogler, whose direction of Sinners has been widely praised.