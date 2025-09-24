Poonam Pandey dropped as Mandodari in Ramlila after BJP, VHP backlash

The Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has decided to drop Poonam Pandey for the role of Mandodari (Ravana’s wife) in Delhi’s 46-year-old Ramlila after facing a backlash from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, informed the media on Tuesday (September 23) that the organisers have decided not to consider Poonam for the role of Mandodari after opposition from the Hindu community. He said they had communicated their decision to the actress.

Earlier, BJP’s spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and VHP’s regional head Surendra Jain had written to the Ramlila committee urging the organisers not to cast Poonam Pandey in the mythological epic since her controversial past would hurt the sentiments of the people.

The Sangh Parivar bodies claimed her public image is “obscene”, from her 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup to her fake death announcement in 2024 which caused an uproar.

‘Do not want society to be divided’

Arjun Kumar said it was unfortunate they had to drop Poonam Pandey from the Ramlila.

“She was really looking forward to her role. She was even fasting to seek blessings of the god. Lord Ram used to teach ‘unity and peace’ to the world, and if people start getting divided on opinions over casting someone in Ramlila, it will fail the purpose of the play and the life lessons of the lord,” said Kumar.

“I will still say that everyone should be given a chance to change,” said the president of the Ramlila committee.

Talking to The Federal, a source in the Delhi Ramlila Committee said that it was primarily the VHP that forced the committee's hand to drop Poonam from the role. The VHP thought she did not suit the character of Mandodari, and found Poonam to be "without character".

The source said the committee would decide on Poonam's replacement for the role of Mandodari by Wednesday evening (September 24).

Decision welcomed by BJP, VHP

BJP’s Praveen Shankar Kapoor welcomed the decision of the Ramlila committee to drop Poonam from playing a part in the Ramlila.

He said the committee’s announcement that Poonam would play the role of Mandodari had triggered widespread outrage among religious leaders as well as social and political activists across Delhi.

“By removing Poonam Pandey from the role of Mandodari, the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has respected the religious sentiments of both the spiritual community and the general public,” said Shankar Kapoor.

The secretary of VHP Delhi region Surendra Gupta also appreciated the Ramlila committee’s decision.