'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer says Depp created Jack Sparrow, wants him in reboot

Johnny Depp is synonymous with the eccentric, sprightly character of Jack Sparrow, the legendary pirate of the Seven Seas, in the world-wide famously popular ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

The franchise, which reportedly earned approximately $4.5 billion, is all set to get its sixth film, for which the plot and cast details are completely under wraps. However, with a sixth instalment planned as a reboot, speculations are high regarding Depp’s involvement.

However, the actor has been part of a highly publicised defamation case with his former partner Amber Heard, which brought up a lot of ugly facts about both parties. And media reports said that family-friendly Disney may not want to be in anyway linked to the controversy. Moreover, Depp's age (he's 60 years old now) and his own admission that ‘nothing on earth’ will make him do another 'Pirates of the Caribbean', seem to suggest that Depp may not be part of the reboot in a big way.

Bruckheimer wants Depp back

But, 'Pirates of the Carribean' producer Jerry Bruckheimer, has sparked off interest in fans when he admitted that he would love to work with the controversial Hollywood star.

Though he remained non-committal about the actor’s invovlment in the film, he told Screenrant, "If it was up to me, of course. I love having Depp... He's a great actor and good friend... I've certainly spoken to him, but we'll see what happens."

Further, in interviews to the media, the producer credited Depp for creating the iconic character of Captain Jack Sparrow. He said that Jack Sparrow was Depp's interpretation and it was "not on the page". It was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards, he added.

Bruckheimer also said that he loves Depp, who he praised as "an amazing artist" and for having a "unique look".

Integral part of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Depp was an integral part of the globally successful franchise and became the face of it from the 2003 'Curse of the Black Pearl' premier till the 2017 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'.

Jack Sparrows was the swashbuckling pirate with dubious morals who brought a lot of fun and positive energy to every fight. Without Depp, it is unlikely that 'Pirates...' would ever have been quite as successful, said reports.

Modi: Depp's directorial

Depp has not seen much in the movies after his 2023 French release 'Jeanne du Barry'. However, the actor has gone into direction, and images of his debut directorial ‘Modi’ emerged in the beginning of this year. The film is a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.