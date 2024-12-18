No intent to malign you or your father: Mukesh Khanna clarifies to Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna says he knew he was "antagonising" Sonakshi Sinha when he criticised the actor over her lack of knowledge about Ramayana, but emphasised there was "no malicious intent" behind his comments.

Khanna said he wanted to use a "Hi Fi case" like Sonakshi's to teach the younger generation about the culture and history of India.

His remarks come after the "Heeramandi" star, daughter of veteran star and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha, wrote an open letter to him slamming Khanna for his "distasteful statements" against her upbringing and family.

"Dear Sonakshi, I am surprised you took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising you by taking your name from that incident in the famous Karodpati (KBC) show. But let me tell you I had no malicious intention to malign you or your father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.

"My only intention was to react on today's generation, which is called Gen-Z by elders, which has become slaves to today's Google world and Mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on Youtube. And here I had a Hi Fi case in front of me of yours which I thought I could use in order to teach others (sic)" Khanna wrote in an Instagram Story.

The actor, known for hit TV serials "Shaktimaan" and "Mahabharat", said he "regrets" recounting the incident about Sonakshi during a recent interview.

"Point noted. It will not be repeated. Be assured. Take care," he added.

Back in 2019, Sonakshi incorrectly answered a question about the Hindu epic during her appearance on popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

In her letter to Khanna posted on Instagram, she also asked the actor to stop bringing up the same incident to make "news at the expense" of her and her family. PTI

