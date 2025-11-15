Karisma claims daughter's college fees not paid; Delhi HC warns against ‘melodrama’

The Delhi High Court on Friday (November 14) said it would not proceed with arguments in the inheritance dispute involving Karisma Kapoor’s children and their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur, observing that the case had become “melodramatic”.

Karisma had been married to Sunjay Kapur for 13 years, and they became parents of two kids, Samaira and Kiaan. In 2016, the couple got divorced, and as per the matrimonial decree, Sunjay was required to look after the children’s studies and other expenses. However, he died earlier this year. Now, their children's estate is with Priya, Sunjay's widow.

Priya denies allegations

The inheritance dispute intensified when Samaira's studies were allegedly interrupted as Priya Kapur reportedly did not pay her tuition fees. Currently, Samaira is pursuing her higher studies at a university in the US.

Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma’s children, said that Samaira's fees had not been paid for two months.

In response, Priya Kapur's advocate, Rajiv Nayar, denied the allegations and said Priya covered all the children's expenses. He further said that this issue was mainly brought to the court to garner media attention.

Judge issues warning

After hearing the arguments, Justice Jyoti Singh said she wanted to avoid unnecessary theatrics. The judge said that she did not want to spend more than 30 seconds hearing arguments regarding university fees and warned that this question should not come to her again. "I don’t want this hearing to be melodramatic. I put this onus on you. This point should not come again,” she remarked as quoted by The Indian Express.

The judge said that the court would continue hearing the matter on November 19, and added that the court intended to conclude arguments related to the interim injunction application as soon as possible.

Inheritance dispute

Sunjay Kapur was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, an auto manufacturing company. In June, he died while playing polo in London. His assets were worth more than Rs 30,000 crore, as per reports.

His children, after Sunjay Kapur's death, challenged his purported will, claiming it lacked authenticity and accusing Priya Sachdev of trying to alter it.

Samaira and Kiaan approached the Delhi High Court with their mother as legal guardian against Priya Sachdev. In the court, the siblings also claimed that their father Sunjay, had “repeatedly assured” them of a rightful share. However, that assurance was not mentioned in the will that Priya presented at a family meeting on July 30.