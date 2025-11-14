Guru (a fearless Mohit Agarwal), a nervous young man, sits in a cramped cyber café, the fluorescent tube above him flickering in agitation, as though mirroring the restlessness crawling under his skin. He stares at the door, hoping the woman who he had been messaging on an online sex chat room to appear. The clock keeps ticking. The cold coffee before him remains untouched.

When Guru finally understands he has been stood up, humiliation spreads across his face like a slow burn. It’s a quiet scene, almost banal, but filmmaker Kanu Behl tilts it ever so slightly: the silence around Guru feels weaponised, and the space — narrow, intrusive, public — feels like a character in itself. This is Agra’s first sleight of hand: a small moment that detonates a much bigger, darker truth. The anatomy of dysfunction Kanu Behl has spent a decade chronicling the hidden bruises of India’s interior worlds. His debut, Titli (2014), tore open the underbelly of a family suffocated by its own patriarchal inheritance; Binnu Ka Sapna (2019), a short, sliced even deeper, revealing how trauma replicates itself in loops. With Agra, his third feature that premiered at the Un Certain Regard sidebar at Cannes 2023 and is releasing close on the heels of Despatch (2024), Behl completes a kind of thematic trilogy: a study of what happens when repression is not an exception but a habitat. His cinema has always been drawn to the anatomy of dysfunction, particularly the inheritances passed down by patriarchy, the violence buried inside aspiration, and the claustrophobic architecture of Indian middle-class life. But here, he turns his gaze toward a force even more quietly devastating than poverty or patriarchy: sexual repression. Also read: Kanu Behl interview: ‘Agra is a film about desire and sexual repression’

The plot of Agra — co-written by Behl and Atika Chauhan — is deceptively simple. Guru, a call-centre employee, lives in a small two-storey house with a mother (Vibha Chibber) who resents her life, a father (Rahul Roy) who long ago checked out of his marriage, and relatives who treat physical space as the final currency. The terrace becomes the ultimate prize: Guru wants it to build a room, a private sanctum to claim adulthood, intimacy, legitimacy. His mother wants it for a dental clinic with her niece Chhavi. His father, on the other hand, wants to develop it as a source of passive income. Guru is thus reduced to a kind of tenant in his own life: watched, infantilised, denied privacy, and stifled into near-madness.

The film unfolds in jagged bursts. Guru develops an obsessive fixation on a coworker. The father courts a new relationship with a woman significantly younger. The mother simmers with rage and resignation. These narrative strands coil around one another like exposed wires, sparking, threatening combustion. What drives Agra then is not event, but buildup — the slow erosion of the boundaries between rooms, between bodies, between personal fantasies and inherited scripts, and between parent and child. A portrait of sexual confusion In this environment, sex is no pleasure. It becomes pathology. Guru spends his days oscillating between dating apps, masturbation, and fantasies that are increasingly hard to distinguish from reality. Behl stages these sequences with a disturbing matter-of-factness: bodies appear, dissolve, morph, and taunt him. A fantastical early scene — a woman who turns into a rodent mid-tryst — clarifies that Guru does not inhabit stable ground. His mind is not just slippery but also starving. It’s not only that reality blurs with fantasy. It is that both are equally contaminated by repression.

The home in Agra isn’t a backdrop; it is the film’s primary antagonist and its emotional core. Our sexual lives affect the spaces we inhabit, Behl suggests — and it’s these same spaces that reshape who we become.

Yet Agra is never voyeuristic. Behl refuses the cheap sensationalism that stories of sexual frustration often fall into. Instead, he uses these themes to frame a darker portrait: a young man whose desires have fermented into something toxic, a result not of deviance but of systemic emotional starvation. The film recognises that patriarchy doesn’t just destroy women; it produces emotionally stunted men who then perpetuate the harm.

The performances are uniformly superb. Agarwal is a revelation in his debut performance. He carries his longing in his shoulders, his shame in the way he avoids mirrors. The actor gives Guru an unnerving transparency — his desire, shame, hunger, and rage swim too close to the surface. His Guru is a portrait of sexual confusion and emotional stagnation: his body slightly hunched, as if carrying the weight of the house itself.