Kangana gets trolled for defending Indian family, marriage amid 'Mrs' row

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is under fire as netizens lashed out at her for taking a dig at the Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Mrs’ and urging people to stop demonising Indian joint families and social institutions like marriages.

Blaming Bollywood

In her Instagram post, she blamed Bollywood for distorting the idea of marriages and said that the purpose of marriage is for dharma, meaning duty. She added that “if you try to get too much validation or footage you will end up alone with your therapist.”

"Women of the house dadi, mumma, chachi are our ultimate queens and we hope to be like them. Of course there can be case of devaluing women but let’s stop generalising Indian joint families and demonizing elderly people. Also, let’s stop comparing women of the house with paid labour," she said.

While she did not directly mention the film ‘Mrs’ , which started streaming on Zee, but Reddit users felt she was targetting that film.

Bollywood "love stories have distorted the ideas of marriages," Ranaut added. Reacting to this, many social media users asked her to marry first before making these comments.

Her posts were also full of contradictions, they felt. In one post she says that Indian marriages have to ‘be how it has always been’ in one post and then in another post, she comments that the Shastras say there is no joy found in marriage and ‘true joy’ is in uniting with the paramaatma.

She ended her rant in her posts by saying, “let’s not dismantle social institutions like marriages,... let’s not endorse divorces, let’s not encourage younger generations to abandon older parents, or not have babies.” She called for the people of the nation to be rooted in the country's ‘ancient wisdom’ in order to reach our future goals.

Chameleon views

Calling ‘Kangana didi' as a 'supreme hypocrite', users slammed the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor. They dubbed her as a 'chameleon' who changes her beliefs and statements depending on what suits her on any given day.

Another netizen pointed out that Ranaut might be scared that another curly-haired girl will usurp her throne. One wrote, “She is just scared that another curly hair girl will usurp the throne. She did the same to Taapsee and now Sanya."

Several netizens also cited her alleged past affairs with married men and how she ran away from her family home at fifteen years old to earn money.

Wrong views

Netizens suggested that Kangana should stop preaching about being Sanatani if she has no deep knowledge about the Indian culture, which they said is actually pro-women and to stop quoting things incorrectly.

Several netizens criticised her for preaching Sanatan principles incorrectly, with one netizen pointing out that there is no mention of the need to get married to protect dharma in the Vedas.