James Cameron, the filmmaker whose fascination with the ocean has given birth to some of the most memorable films in the history of cinema, like Titanic and Avatar, has taken a break from the fictional, alien world of Pandora for the real-life mysteries of the deep blue. His latest venture, OceanXplorers, a six-part National Geographic series narrated by him that premiered in India on August 26, takes us on a thrilling underwater odyssey. It is a voyage into the heart of the ocean’s most mysterious and uncharted zone, a realm that remains largely unexplored despite advances in science and technology.



The OceanXplorer itself is a marvel of modern technology, equipped with state-of-the-art research tools that allow for unprecedented exploration. It is a floating laboratory, a command centre, and a home for the intrepid team as they embark on their global odyssey. The vessel is armed with a 6,000-meter Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), 2,000-meter manned submersibles, and a dive team capable of mixed gas, technical diving — each piece of equipment meticulously chosen to conquer the challenges of the deep. But as Cameron himself admitted in an interview, the ocean is a wild, untamed frontier that follows no script. In the world of OceanXplorers , planning can only take you so far; adaptability and quick thinking become the currencies of success when faced with the ocean’s unpredictability.

Eighty percent of the world’s oceans are still a mystery to us — it’s a statistic that speaks as much to the vastness of the sea as it does to our limitations as terrestrial creatures. Yet, aboard the OceanXplorer, a vessel as advanced as any spacecraft, Cameron and his team of scientists, explorers, and National Geographic experts set out to chart these unknown waters, pushing the boundaries of our understanding and imagination.

The series is an exploration of sea life in its most untouched form. The OceanXplorer’s journeys take the team from the warm shallows of the Caribbean to the frigid Arctic waters off Svalbard, Norway. Along the way, the team encounters ecosystems and species that challenge our preconceived notions of life beneath the waves. Shark biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez, deep-sea researcher Zoleka Filander, ocean technology innovator Eric Stackpole, and ex-Royal Marine special operations expert Aldo Kane bring their unique expertise to bear on the mission.



The series, co-produced by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and OceanX for National Geographic, bears the hallmarks of Cameron’s genius — a narrative structure that is both epic in scale and intimate in detail. Through his narration, Cameron invites viewers into the journey, making them co-explorers in this grand adventure. With executive producers like Maria Wilhelm, Roger Webb, and Orla Doherty steering the project, and the involvement of figures like Ray Dalio, Mark Dalio, and Vincent Pieribone, the series combines scientific rigour and environmental advocacy. The mission, as articulated by National Geographic, is clear: to use the power of science, exploration, education, and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world.



When he went bigger, bolder, and bluer



Cameron’s filmography is like a rollercoaster ride through the imagination — wild, thrilling, and leaving you breathless at every turn. In The Terminator, he strapped us into his time-traveling, robot-chasing thrill ride. In this world, a cyborg assassin from the future is out to get a waitress who would give birth to someone who will save humankind from extinction, but Cameron’s got the controls firmly in hand. He takes the cold, metallic heart of a killer robot and wraps it in a narrative so tight and fast-paced that by the time you catch your breath, you’re already hooked. And just when you think it can’t get any better, he ups the ante with Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where liquid metal villains slither through the screen in CGI that feels like magic — before we even knew what CGI really was. Cameron was the magician pulling off tricks that had never been seen before, and we were all too happy to be fooled.



Then there’s Titanic— Cameron’s romantic blockbuster, for which he took the biggest, most luxurious ship ever built, and, well, sank it. But before he did, he spun a love story so epic it melted even the iciest of hearts. Rose and Jack danced, kissed, and hung on for dear life as the ship met its watery doom, all while we sobbed into our sleeves. It was a disaster flick, a spectacle, and a love letter to the power of film to make us feel every single emotion under the sun — sometimes all at once. With Avatar, he decided to go bigger, bolder, and bluer. Who else could dream up an entire planet full of bioluminescent forests, floating mountains, and nine-foot-tall blue aliens who connect with nature via their hair? It was as if he took a trip to another galaxy, saw the most incredible sights imaginable, and then came back to Earth to share it with us.



‘It feels like a miracle’



With OceanXplorers, Cameron, who is working on Avatar 3, takes his love for oceans to another level. In an interview to Variety, he said about his recent venture: “Pulling it off always feels like a miracle. They’ve all been very carefully planned. But when you go in the ocean, the ocean hasn’t read your script — you never know what’s going to happen. You got to be very flexible, and you got to be ready to move quick. When something does manifest itself, those doors open for moments.”



“We got a 6,000-meter ROV. We got 2000-meter subs. We’ve got a good dive team that can do mixed gas, technical diving — all that sort of thing. Then we had these young researchers and explorers who really knew their stuff. They had never been on a ship as well equipped as the OceanXplorer, but then, nobody has — myself included,” he added.



On whether he himself will be directing Avatar 3, he said in the same interview: “Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they’re going to have to stop me. I have got plenty of energy, love doing what I’m doing. Why would I not? And they’re written, by the way. I just reread both of them about a month ago. They’re cracking stories. They’ve got to get made. Look, if I get hit by a bus and I’m in an iron lung, somebody else is going to do it.”