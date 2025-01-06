Golden Globes: 'The Brutalist', 'Emilia Perez', 'Shogun' win big; Demi Moore bags best actor

'The Brutalist', an epic starring Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect beat Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” and others to bag the top drama prize at the 82nd Golden Globes awards night on Sunday (January 5).

Sixty-two-year-old actor Demi Moore also won big by bagging Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category. She picked up this award for her haunting role in the body horror film 'The Substance'.

Not done as yet: Demi Moore

In her rousing acceptance speech, the actor confessed that she had accepted she was just a “popcorn actress” rather than someone who would be taken seriously.

"That belief corroded me over time," said the actor. But in the midst of this "low point" in her life, this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box script called 'The Substance' came across her desk, and the universe told her that she is not yet done.

'The Substance' explores societal pressures on ageing women through a grotesque yet poignant lens.

Emiia Perez, best actors

Netflix crime musical 'Emilia Perez', the most nominated film of the night, took home four awards, for best film – musical or comedy, supporting female actor for Zoe Saldaña, original song, and film not in the English language. 'Emilia Perez' chronicles the transformation of a Mexican drug lord into a woman.

Sebastian Stan took the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy for 'A Different Man', a film about a man undergoing experimental treatment for a disfiguring facial condition. The Best female actor in a motion picture went to Fernanda Torres for 'I am still here'.

Films and series made for TV

After winning a TV award at last year’s ceremony, 'Succession' star Kieran Culkin bagged the best supporting male actor for his role in Jesse Eisenberg’s quirky road trip comedy 'A Real Pain'. In his speech, he joked that he was a bit drunk after doing a tequila shot with Mario Lopez. He won despite competition from his 'Succession' co-star Jeremy Strong and 'Gladiator II’s Denzel Washington.

In the TV drama categories, the sweeping historical epic dominated, winning for drama series and also scoring historic wins for lead male actor, Hiroyuki Sanada, lead female actor, Anna Sawai, and supporting male actor, Tadanobu Asano. The show had also picked a record number of awards at the Emmys.

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television went to Colin Farrell for 'The Penguin'. And, the best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television went to Jodie Foster, 'True Detective: Night Country'.

Nominated films that came away empty-handed included 'Anora', 'Dune: Part Two' and 'A Complete Unknown', while the makers of TV shows that came away empty handed were 'Abbott Elementary', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'Disclaimer' and 'Mr and Mrs Smith'.

Last year’s ceremony was dominated by wins for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and TV drama 'Succession'.

Brutalist

Incidentally, the low-budget 'Brutalist' has earned much praise this awards season, taking first-place honors from members of the New York Film Critics Circle and the runner-up prize from the critics in Los Angeles.

Moreover, it is tipped to be a hot favourite in the best picture category when the Oscar nominations are announced on January 17.

Golden Globes 2025 winners list:

Movies Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Demi Moore, 'The Substance'

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Sebastian Stan, 'A Different Man'

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, movie: Zoe Saldaña, 'Emilia Pérez'

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, movie: Kieran Culkin, 'A Real Pain'

Best screenplay: Peter Straughan, 'Conclave'

Best Motion Picture, Non-English: 'Emilia Pérez'

Television Best performance by a male actor, TV series, drama: Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shōgun'

Best performance by a female actor TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Best performance by a male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jeremy Allen White, 'The Bear'

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television: Colin Farrell, 'The Penguin'

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television: Jodie Foster, 'True Detective: Night Country'

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, TV: Jessica Gunning, 'Baby Reindeer'

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, TV:Tadanobu Asano, 'Shōgun'

Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV: Ali Wong, 'Ali Wong: Single Lady'