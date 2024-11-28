The thing about indie films, Taylor Treadwellsays, is that they’re unlike any other kind of filmmaking; it’s all hands on the deck. “There are no silos,” she says. In American Warrior, the indie action-drama that made its Asia premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Treadwell brings to life the role of Melissa, a single mother trying to rebuild her life after she goes through a difficult time.

Directed by Peruvian-American filmmaker Gustavo Martin Benites, the film intertwines the raw energy of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with a deeply human story of redemption, love, and second chances. It follows Jai Kumar, an Indian immigrant, ex-convict, and amateur MMA fighter, played by Indian-American actor Vishy Ayyar. A local hero after foiling a robbery, Jai must navigate newfound fame and his troubled past, culminating in an MMA tournament that tests his resilience.

‘Part of a larger story’

“Melissa works at the gym with Jai and sees firsthand how he leads,” she says. When she read the script, she fell in love with the role. “I know the producers thought I was right for Melissa, but it was really important for me that Gustavo, our director, felt as strongly as they did. So I put myself on tape and auditioned like everyone else and thankfully Gustavo felt that I was.” For Treadwell, whose films include James Mangold’s Knight & Day (opposite Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz) and David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada, the role offered an opportunity to be part of a larger story. “When you’re playing a larger role in a film, you’re not there just to service a scene or move the plot along. You’re part of the whole story.”

Collaboration became key during production, as Treadwell worked closely with Benites to fine-tune the character’s arc. “After breaking down the script, I realised there were moments missing that I felt needed to happen for Melissa and Jai’s relationship to feel authentic. On the second or third day of shooting, I sat down with Gustavo and made my case for adding certain scenes. Thankfully, he agreed, and we found a way to incorporate them with little to no extra expense. That’s the beauty of indie films; we’re all in it together.”

Finding the right rhythm

Melissa doesn’t step into the ring, but Treadwell did go down a YouTube rabbit hole. “Although no physical combat was required for my role, my YouTube history will show a fair share of MMA videos. MMA is like a violent ballet, and Vish’s dedication to training was Baryshnikov-esque.” The film’s heart lies in its emotional intensity, a quality enriched by its ensemble cast. “Danny Trejo is not just a legend; he’s incredibly humble and generous. He made time for everyone, which is a testament to the kind of person he is. Veronica Falcon (she plays Marcella, Jai’s unlikely mentor), on the other hand, has this magnetic presence and wit that leaves you wishing the conversation would never end. Sharing the screen with such a diverse group of talented individuals was inspiring,” says Treadwell. “This project allowed me to improve in a few of the scenes, which isn’t very common when filming dramatic scenes. It’s like taking a big breath before diving under the water.”

As an actor, Treadwell’s versatility shines through in her ability to balance drama with subtle humour. “The challenge with both drama and comedy is finding the right rhythm. Once you do, you’re so engrossed in the moment that you’re not even conscious of what you’re doing —and there’s no greater feeling.” Reflecting on her earlier roles, Treadwell recalls the surreal experience of playing the young Mary Louise Wright (Meryl Streep plays the older woman) in the series, Big Little Lies. “I still pinch myself when I reflect on being cast in that role. Talk about big shoes to fill! It’s like subbing in for Michael Jordan during game six. To prepare, I had a Meryl-a-thon and scoured the internet for every interview, speech, and talk show appearance. Absorbing even a glimmer of her brilliance was invaluable.”

Treadwell’s adaptability across genres, from critically acclaimed theatre performances to standout roles in Hollywood hits, prepared her well for the demands of American Warrior. Her energy in every film remains undiminished. “When you’re getting paid to what you love, the energy comes naturally. I’ve been acting for a long time and the excitement of being on set never fades,” she says, adding that American Warrior resonates with universal themes. What’s next? More indie films, more big swings, and more roles that push her. But for now, it’s all about American Warrior, a film that proves second chances are always worth fighting for, on screen and off.