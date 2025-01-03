2025 is shaping up to be the year moviegoers won’t forget, with release calendars stacked to the brim with sequels that revisit beloved universes, superhero sagas that aim to reshape franchise landscapes, and auteur-driven projects that promise to push boundaries of storytelling. Let’s dive into the film highlights month by month, as studios prepare to dazzle audiences with high-octane action, heartfelt drama, and ambitious adaptations. From Marvel's highly anticipated Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four to Bong Joon Ho's latest film starring Robert Pattinson, this year promises several delights for cine lovers.

January: Kicking off the New Year with monsters and Comedy



The year begins with Wolf Man (January 17, theatres), Leigh Whannell’s bold reimagining of the classic monster tale. After the success of The Invisible Man, Whannell returns with his signature tension-filled direction, casting Christopher Abbott in the titular role, supported by the talented Julia Garner. This isn’t your grandfather’s werewolf flick — expect visceral scares, psychological depth, and Blumhouse’s hallmark of reinvigorating classic horror.



Streaming platforms too are packed with wonderful films, with Netflix dropping Back in Action (January 17). Cameron Diaz emerges from her hiatus, reuniting with Jamie Foxx for this action-comedy about a married couple who are thrust back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed. Meanwhile, Prime Video counters with You’re Cordially Invited (January 30), a romantic comedy where Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon hilariously spar over their daughters’ wedding plans. With stars like Geraldine Viswanathan and Meredith Hagner rounding out the cast, this promises feel-good fun after the holiday rush.



February: Love and heroes



Marvel fans will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, theatres). Anthony Mackie dons the iconic shield, marking Sam Wilson’s first outing as Captain America. The plot introduces Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross, now the fearsome Red Hulk, and sees Rosa Salazar and Giancarlo Esposito joining the ever-expanding MCU roster. For those preferring romance, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (February 14, Peacock) offers a heartfelt return to Renée Zellweger’s beloved heroine. With Hugh Grant reprising his role as Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth making flashback appearances as Mark Darcy, it’s a nostalgic yet fresh chapter in Bridget’s chaotic love life.



April: Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi film

Spring blooms with one of the most anticipated auteur films of the year — Mickey 17 (April 18, theatres). Bong Joon Ho’s latest, based on Edward Ashton’s novel, casts Robert Pattinson as an expendable worker on an ice-planet colonisation mission. Pattinson’s character faces death repeatedly, each time resurrected with memories intact. The inventive premise is amplified by a stellar cast, including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Bong’s knack for blending genre thrills with sharp social commentary ensures Mickey 17 will be a conversation starter.

Also read: Notable books of 2025 you can look forward to reading, and adding to your TBR list

May: The end of an era



Tom Cruise bids farewell to one of Hollywood’s most iconic franchises with Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (May 23, theatres). Following the massive success of Dead Reckoning Part One, this concluding chapter promises high-stakes action and emotional payoffs. Franchise veterans Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Simon Pegg return, alongside newcomers like Holt McCallany and Angela Bassett. Cruise’s Ethan Hunt faces his greatest challenge yet, and fans will undoubtedly flock to theatres to witness his swan song.



June: Racing into Summer



Brad Pitt’s F1 (June 27, theatres) shifts into high gear as the summer blockbuster season kicks off. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), the film follows Pitt’s Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver mentoring a rookie in the competitive racing world. Featuring Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and professional drivers like Esteban Ocon, F1 blends adrenaline-pumping sequences with heartfelt drama, making it a must-watch for both sports enthusiasts and cinephiles.



July: Superheroes and dinosaurs take centre stage



Summer hits its stride with back-to-back tentpole releases. First up is Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2, theatres), the fourth instalment in the franchise, which introduces new faces like Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson. With Mahershala Ali lending gravitas and Rupert Friend stepping into the role of the latest antagonist, the film promises to explore uncharted territory while delivering the dino-action fans crave.



Next is James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman (July 11, theatres), which reboots the iconic hero for the DC Universe. David Corenswet steps into the cape, joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Gunn’s vision blends classic Superman optimism with a modern narrative, setting the stage for DC’s revamped cinematic slate.



Rounding out the month is Fantastic Four: The First Steps (July 25, theatres). Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Marvel’s First Family, marking their official entry into the MCU. With Kevin Feige at the helm, this origin story promises to finally do justice to these beloved characters, making it one of the summer’s hottest tickets.



December: Cameron’s Na’Vi return



The year ends with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19, theatres). The third chapter in the epic saga introduces the fire Na’Vi and delves into their symbolic connection to the element. Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver return, joined by new cast members who bring fresh dynamics to Pandora’s evolving narrative. Cameron’s groundbreaking visuals and meticulous world-building ensure another immersive experience, solidifying Avatar as a holiday tradition.