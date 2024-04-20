Fashion influencer Surbhi Jain passes away at 30 after long battle with cancer

Surbhi Jain, a beloved fashion influencer known for her vibrant presence on Instagram, passed away at the age of 30 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Her family announced her death on social media adding that she had been undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer, which she had candidly shared with her followers in her last Instagram post from eight weeks ago.

Heartfelt message

In her heartfelt message, Surbhi discussed her struggles with health issues.





She said that she had been on a challenging journey, spending most of her time in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Despite her health problems, she remained hopeful for an end to her ordeal.

This wasn't the first time Surbhi faced cancer. At 27, she underwent a major surgery following her initial diagnosis. This left her with major scars and pain.

Despite the hardships, she continued creating content to stay occupied and approached each day with a positive outlook.

Serious health issue

Ovarian cancer, the disease Surbhi battled, is a serious health issue for women, ranking as the third most common cancer in India after breast and cervical cancer.

It often progresses stealthily and rapidly, with symptoms that can be mistaken for less severe conditions. By the time it's detected, the cancer has often advanced beyond the ovaries making treatment difficult.

Surbhi's journey and her openness about her struggles serve as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness about ovarian cancer and the need for early detection and treatment.

Her legacy as a fashion influencer and her bravery in the face of adversity will continue to inspire many.