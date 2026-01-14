'Dhurandhar' highest-grossing Indian film in North America, Rs 1,296 cr global revenue

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has continued to rewrite box office benchmarks since its release nearly six weeks ago. The film, which is on the verge of crossing Rs 1,300 crore in worldwide collections, has now reached a major milestone in overseas markets.

'Dhurandhar' breaks records

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has become the highest-grossing Indian release in North America, overtaking a nine-year-old record held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Dhurandhar is also the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, with net earnings exceeding Rs 800 crore, translating to nearly Rs 1,000 crore in gross collections. Its overseas earnings stand at an impressive USD 32 million, despite not being released, or facing a shadow ban, in several Middle Eastern markets.

A significant portion of this overseas success has come from North America. According to trade sources, the spy thriller had earned USD 21 million gross across the US and Canada by Tuesday (January 13), making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the region.

The previous record-holder was Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, which collected USD 20.7 million in North America in 2017.

Blockbuster performance

During its USD 21 million-run in the US, Dhurandhar has outperformed several major Indian blockbusters, including Kalki 2898 AD (USD 18.5 million), Pathaan (USD 17.5 million), Jawan (USD 15.6 million), RRR (USD 15.3 million), Pushpa 2 (USD 15.3 million), Animal (USD 14 million) and Dangal (USD 12.4 million).

The film is also the highest-grossing Indian release in Australia and currently ranks 13th on the list of all-time highest-grossing Indian films overseas.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the movie features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in prominent roles, with Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun also part of the cast.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

With a worldwide gross of Rs 1,296 crore, Dhurandhar is now the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.