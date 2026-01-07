Dhurandhar beats Pushpa 2, becomes highest-grossing Hindi film ever

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has achieved the status of the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with a net collection in India exceeding Rs 831 crore, its makers revealed on Wednesday (January 7), eclipsing the record of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

On Tuesday (January 6), the 33rd day since the film’s release on December 5, 2025, its earnings reached Rs 5.7 crore net, bringing the total net collection in India for the multi-starrer film to Rs 831.4 crore, securing its position as the top Hindi release to date.

“History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, 'Dhurandhar' has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success,” the makers said in a statement.

The top position was earlier occupied by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2023 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released exactly a year ago of Dhurandhar, on December 4, 2024. The Telugu movie had earned Rs 830 crore in Hindi.

The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) and horror comedy Stree 2 (2024), which had earned Rs 643 crore and Rs 627 crore, respectively.

The India box office break-up shows the 2025 film's robust run across weeks, with Rs 218 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.5 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.3 crore in Week 3 and Rs 115.7 crore in Week 4. The film added Rs 35.8 crore over its fifth weekend before continuing its steady run during the weekdays.

Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller, which is directed and written by Dhar. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack (1999), the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Film has polarising effect

The film, which has led to polarising reactions from many critics and people in India, is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.

Also produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

Meanwhile, Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films congratulated the team of Dhurandhar on its achievement.

“DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” the production banner said in a note posted on its official social media pages.

(With agency inputs)