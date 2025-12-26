Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar earns over Rs 1,000 crore globally

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial "Dhurandhar" has crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said.

Featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a post on their Instagram handle on Friday. "Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud. Book your tickets. (Link in bio). #Dhurandhar Frenzy Continues Worldwide," read the caption.

The total collection of the film at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 1006.7 crore. It has grossed Rs 789.8 crore at the domestic box office.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It released on December 5 in theatres. The makers have also confirmed the second part of the film, which is set to release on March 19. PTI

