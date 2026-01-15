Dhanush’s Kara promo promises gripping rural thriller

Actor Dhanush seems to be banking on the market for hyperlocal stories while stars of similar calibre are chasing scale and other markets. After playing a beggar in Kuberaa and a village food stall owner in Idli Kadai, Dhanush will next return to a similar setup in his upcoming film, titled Kara. The promo of the film was unveiled on Pongal, promising a gripping rural thriller.

Wordplay hints at core theme

In the promo, Dhanush’s character narrates that he is on a mission to reap what he has sown, but before that, he intends to get rid of the stain on him and take his people safely to the metaphorical shore.

In Tamil, both “stain” and “shore” have a similar-sounding word: Kara. Adding to this, Dhanush’s character name in the film is revealed to be Karasamy.

Vignesh Raja reunites with team

The vague storyline is enough to keep one hooked, given the reputation of the film’s director Vignesh Raja, known for his acclaimed debut Por Thozhil (2023). The director, along with the writer of his debut film, Alfred Prakash, returns with this project after a gap of two years. G V Prakash Kumar, described as “a true friend” of Dhanush, will compose the music for the film, which is produced by Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International.

Mamitha Baiju, K S Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M S Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi are also part of the cast. Kara is slated for a summer release.

Packed lineup of upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a series of interesting projects lined up. He will be teaming up with Rajkumar Periyasamy of Rangoon and Amaran fame for his 55th venture, provisionally titled D55. He also has his fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran in the works. Adding to the lineup is an untitled project with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu.