Kollywood's Pongal updates: Rajinikanth's next, Ajith cola ad row and Vijay Sethupathi's cameo

Rajinikanth opens up about Thalaivar 173

Be it a quick airport interaction or his usual festival meet, Rajinikanth is one superstar who continues to stay in touch with the public at a time when celebrities have become increasingly inaccessible. Meeting reporters outside his residence, the superstar, clad in a white shirt and veshti, wished everyone a happy Pongal and said, “The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy.”

He also shared a brief update about his upcoming film with young director Cibi Chakravarthy of Don fame. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. When asked about the project, Rajinikanth said, “Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer.”

Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo in Jailer 2

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster of the same name. A new update about the film has increased anticipation ahead of its release. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who had earlier resolved not to do cameos or villain roles, has made an exception for Rajinikanth by agreeing to a special appearance in Jailer 2.

Also Read: Vaa Vaathiyaar review: Karthi's film promises Big Bang, but settles for sparks

Speaking to a media house, Sethupathi said, “I have done a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth sir. To be with him, I get to learn a lot. The superstars survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn.”

Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan from the first part will return to reprise their roles, while Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and S J Suryah have joined the sequel.

Ajith Kumar’s cola ad leaves internet divided

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who has taken a break from acting to concentrate on his racing career, recently appeared in a cola advertisement that has left the internet divided. While the actor has promoted products in the past, he has largely stepped away from promotions of any kind, including for his films.

Ahead of the release of Thunivu, Ajith had even made an official statement reiterating his “no promotion” stance, stating that a good film is a promotion by itself.

Also Read: What Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda’s cinema teaches India about censorship

The recent advertisement has therefore raised eyebrows, with some fans questioning what they described as hypocrisy. “Strongly disagree with Ajith Kumar doing the Campa Cola ad for his AK racing team, but then refusing to promote his own movie releases. Clear double standards. One rule for business, another for films,” wrote one user.

Another criticised the endorsement of a soft drink at a time when health concerns around carbonated beverages are growing. “Actor Ajith Kumar promoting a carbonated soft drink in 2026 feels like a highly disappointing and irresponsible choice. At a time when public awareness about health, fitness, and lifestyle-related diseases is stronger than ever, endorsing sugary beverages sends the wrong message,” the user said.

Prabhudeva and Vadivelu make Pongal sweeter

Whenever Prabhudeva and Vadivelu come together, they invariably bring laughter and smiles. This Pongal, fans of Prabhudeva woke up to a heartwarming moment as the actor shared a humorous workout video featuring Vadivelu.

The video shows Prabhudeva performing a demanding yoga routine, while Vadivelu, who is meant to imitate him, appears visibly groggy, as if just out of bed. Despite his efforts, Vadivelu fails to execute the pose and resorts to his trademark slapstick humour, leaving the internet in splits.

On the work front, the two actors are set to collaborate once again on an upcoming film yet to be titled. They last acted together in Manathai Thirudivittai (2001). Vadivelu has also appeared in Prabhudeva’s directorial ventures such as Pokkiri and Villu. Their association began with Kadhalan (1993), Prabhudeva’s second film as a lead actor, marking the start of a long and personal creative collaboration.