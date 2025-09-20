Dadasaheb Phalke for Mohanlal: Another feat for Mr. Versatile

The announcement of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023 for Malayalam film star Mohanlal marks a defining moment in the history of Indian cinema. For Malayalis, it feels like a personal recognition, as though the decades of laughter, tears and awe that he has given them on screen have finally been acknowledged at the national stage with the highest honour in Indian film.

For the rest of the country, it is a reminder of the quiet, unshowy genius who, from the language of a small southern state, grew into one of the most respected actors of his generation.

Uncertain beginning

Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair was born in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, and like many young men of his time, was fascinated by the theatre of life that unfolded in cinema halls. His film debut was an uncertain beginning, his first effort not even reaching audiences due to censorship hurdles. But fate had other plans. When Manjil Virinja Pookkal was released at the start of the 1980s, Malayalam cinema was undergoing a remarkable transformation, and Mohanlal’s portrayal of a stylish, menacing antagonist made audiences take immediate notice. From there began a career that would never look back.

What followed over the next two decades was a body of work that any actor would envy. In Kireedam, his performance as a young man trapped by fate in a spiral of violence showed a rare capacity to combine vulnerability with masculine intensity. In Bharatham, he delivered a restrained, almost meditative portrayal of a singer torn between duty and desire, a performance that brought him the National Award. And in Vanaprastham, his deeply internalised turn as a Kathakali artist struggling with rejection and identity was celebrated around the world. Yet these were only high points in a journey that had as much space for popular entertainers as it did for arthouse masterpieces. The same man who could move audiences to silence with tragedy could turn into an effortless comedian in films like Kilukkam, or command the screen in larger-than-life action dramas that filled theatres for weeks.

Mohanlal’s greatest strength

This versatility has often been described as Mohanlal’s greatest strength. He could be a common man, a soldier, a singer, a magician, or a gangster, and he never seemed out of place. Unlike many actors whose stardom overshadows their roles, Mohanlal carried a gift of disappearing into his characters. His presence was never overwhelming; it was lived, natural, and deeply human. For his audiences, that was the magic — they could believe in him completely.

Beyond the screen, Mohanlal’s career is also remarkable for the longevity and consistency he has maintained. Over four decades, through changing tastes, new generations of filmmakers, and the shifting currents of Indian cinema, he has remained a central figure. His popularity has not waned; instead, he has grown into a cultural symbol, a bridge across eras, uniting older fans who remember his early films and younger viewers discovering his artistry through streaming platforms.

Award is tribute to power of Malayalam cinema

The honours he has received over the years — from National Awards to Padma Bhushan — already place him among the most decorated actors of the country. But the Dadasaheb Phalke Award carries a unique weight. It is not given for a single performance or even a handful of films. It is awarded for a life dedicated to cinema, for the ability to shape and enrich the industry itself. In Mohanlal’s case, it recognises the sheer expanse of his contribution: over 300 films, an unmatched range of roles, and an enduring connection with audiences that goes beyond box office numbers.

Only Adoor Gopalakrishnan from the state has ever been honoured with Indian cinema’s highest recognition.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, then, is not just a personal milestone for Mohanlal. It is a tribute to the power of Malayalam cinema and its ability to speak to the world through authenticity and depth. For the millions who have grown up with his films, it is an emotional vindication of what they have always known: that Mohanlal is not only a star, not only an actor, but an institution in himself.



