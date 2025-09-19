Hindi film 'Homebound' is India’s official entry for Oscars 2026

Hindi film 'Homebound' has become India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The announcement was made by the chairperson of the selection committee, N Chandra, during a press conference on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Chandra said that as many as 24 films in different languages were in the fray for representing the country at the Oscars.

"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.

"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added as quoted by PTI.

The selection committee comprised 12 members who are producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied.



