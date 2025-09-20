Mohanlal, Malayalam cinema icon, wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Malayalam movie star Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced on Saturday (September 20).

The I&B Ministry in a post on X, said that the award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

The Ministry lauded Mohanlal’s “iconic contribution to Indian cinema”, adding that he has inspired generations.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!” stated the Ministry.

“The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025,” it added.

Also Read: Hridayapoorvam review: Old wine, yet Sathyan-Mohanlal blend is always potent

Mohanlal acted in over 350 films

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Some of his most popular and critically-acclaimed movies include “Thanmathra”, Drishyam”, “Vanaprastham”, “Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol” and “Pulimurugan”.

Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, he has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours.

In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.

Also Read: Is cinema losing its freedom? Empuraan controversy riles Kerala

PM Modi hails Mohanlal's acting prowess

Lauding Mohanlal’s achievements on the silver screen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a leading light of Malayalam cinema who epitomises excellence and versatility, as he congratulated him on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Referring to Mohanlal’s performance in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films, PM Modi said that his cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring.

“Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring,” stated Modi in a post on X.

“Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come. @Mohanlal,” he added.

(With agency inputs)