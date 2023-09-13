Concert row: Organisers apologise, say 'don't target Rahman for problems at show'

ACTC Events that had managed AR Rahman's concert on September 10 in Chennai has now offered an unconditional apology on Wednesday (September 13) for the harassment people had suffered at the event.

Also, the event management company's founder and CEO Hemanth Raja made it clear that musician AR Rahman had nothing to do with the "inconveniences" caused to the people.

In a video that Raja posted on Instagram, he urged people not to target Rahman on social media. This apology and acceptance for the fiasco at the concert comes after Rahman was trolled badly on social media for all the unpleasant experiences people had at the event.

Social media users has called the music maestro a 'scammer' and criticised him heavily for not taking responsibility for the problems people encountered at the show.