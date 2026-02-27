Celebrity weddings: Love stories that stayed private before the big day

In an era of Instagram declarations and red-carpet PDA, some celebrities choose silence over the spotlight. No grand announcements, no public confessions—just quiet love stories that unfold away from cameras until the day of their wedding.

Tollywood’s Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda exemplify this trend. Their journey began on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Between 2020 and 2022, they never confirmed dating rumours despite being spotted together at airports and sharing similar vacation backdrops. Their reunion in Dear Comrade intensified speculation. After years of silence, they confirmed their relationship just days before their grand wedding in Udaipur on February 26, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions.

Keerthy Suresh’s story is another example of enduring privacy. She began dating Antony Thattil in 2010 when she was in Class 12. What started as young love grew stronger even during a six-year, long-distance relationship, with Antony working in Qatar while Keerthy built her film career in Chennai.

Intimate weddings

Despite nearly 15 years together, Keerthy and Antony kept their relationship completely private. In 2024, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends, proving that some of the strongest relationships thrive quietly.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra married former tennis player Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on January 16, 2025. Built on mutual understanding and family support, their wedding surprised fans. Months later, they hosted a grand reception attended by dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cricket icon Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma kept their romance guarded before marrying on December 11, 2017, at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. With just 42 close guests, their fairytale wedding broke the internet.

Pandemic and privacy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal remained private about dating rumours until their lavish yet discreet wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in November 2025.

During the pandemic in 2021, Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a small, traditional ceremony at her Himachal home. Their relationship began on the sets of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, evolving from professional collaboration to a deep friendship.

The couple quietly tied the knot on June 4, 2021, and in May 2024, welcomed their baby boy, Vedavid, while continuing to maintain their personal life away from media glare.

