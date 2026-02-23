Rashmika Mandanna confirms wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Actor Rashmika Mandanna penned a note on her social media as she confirmed her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports around Mandanna and Deverakonda's wedding. However, neither of the actors confirmed the news despite several public appearances.

The 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' actor shared a post on her Instagram story on Sunday. She thanked her fans and followers for their constant support and said the couple would like to name their union 'The Wedding of Virosh'.

"Our Dearest Loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name, you called us 'Virosh'. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour," she wrote.

"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of Virosh'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us-always, Biggest hugs and full of love," she added.

The couple met in 2017 on the sets of their Telugu film 'Geetha Govindam'. Following, they also starred in "Dear Comrade" in 2019. In October 2025, there were reports the duo got engaged but there was no confirmation from the actors. PTI

