Photos: Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh on Thursday (December 12) tied the knot with her boyfriend Antony Thattil in the presence of their families and close friends in Goa.

Keerthy took to her social media accounts to share images from her marriage. She posted pictures on X and Instagram with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke.

According to reports, Keerthy and Antony have been dating for 15 years.

Their wedding invite had gone viral last week. It read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair (sic)."

Keerthy is the daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka Suresh.

On the work front, Keerthy will be seen in a Bollywood movie for the first time, as she has acted opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John directed by Khalees. The film will be released on December 25. It is a remake of Vijay's Tamil hit Theri.