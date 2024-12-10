Why the entire Kapoor clan has landed in New Delhi to meet PM Modi

Celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, the members of the Kapoor family on Tuesday (December 10) landed in New Delhi for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting comes ahead of a multi-city film festival commemorating the momentous occasion. The family will reportedly invite PM Modi to attend the event during their meeting on Tuesday evening. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and other family members of the Kapoor family are expected to meet the prime minister.



Speaking about the film festival, Raj Kapoor’s grandson and actor Ranbir Kapoor said, “We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family. Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades. His timeless stories continue to inspire, and this festival is our way of honouring that magic and inviting everyone to experience his legacy on the big screen. See you at the movies!”

“His legacy lives on. We are so proud to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my grandfather, India's Greatest Showman, Raj Kapoor. Join us from December 13-15 on a nostalgic journey through his most iconic films — screening in 40 cities and 135 cinemas,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on Instagram last week.

In a gesture befitting this milestone, movie tickets will be priced at just Rs 100 across all participating cinemas.



Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen.

The festival will feature Raj Kapoor’s most celebrated works, spanning almost four decades including including – Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).