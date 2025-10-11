Babil Khan returns to Instagram after 5-month hiatus, shares post on mental health

Actor Babil Khan, son of the renowned late actor Irrfan Khan, returned to social media after a five-month hiatus. He had left Instagram after posting a video of himself crying and speaking about the ‘fake’ people in the Hindi film industry.

In his comeback post, he appears in a red sweatshirt with a flower in his mouth. In the caption, he shares a poem that talks about depression, insomnia, panic, and the steps towards healing. The post received warm appreciation from fellow stars and fans.

Babil Khan's Instagram post

In the first photo of the two-photo post, he is sitting on a desk with a flower in his mouth. The second photo shows him looking through a transparent glass bottle.

In the caption, Babil wrote a poem that read:

“Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls; I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood-soaked t-shirts; I needed time to heal; My demons left me with deep cuts; Insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions; I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression; the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression; you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..”

‘We got your back’

Khan received warm support from the film fraternity and his fans. Actor Vijay Varma responded to Khan’s post, saying, “Babil, We got your back.” Gulshan Devaiah commented, “Look who’s here.” Aparshakti Khurana appreciated his comeback with a heart emoji.

Mental breakdown

It is worth noting that Khan shared several stories on his Instagram account in May this year, talking about the pressures and challenges he faced as a part of being in the film industry. He also named several actors in those posts. Shortly afterwards, he deactivated his account.

Later, his family and team released a statement clarifying that he was safe and would feel better soon. They also thanked his fans for the immense love and support they have shown him over the past few years.

"Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them," the statement read.

