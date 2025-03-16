AR Rahman discharged from hospital, fans wish speedy recovery

Music composer AR Rahman, who was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Sunday (March 16) due to dehydration, was discharged some hours later after doctors gave him a clean bill of health.

The 58-year-old musician was hospitalised early Sunday morning and was now back home, according to his manager Senthil Velan.

What medical bulletin said

Rahman's son AR Ameen shared a picture of the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road on his Instagram Stories.

In the bulletin, the hospital authorities said Rahman visited the facility "today morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up".

Rahman's daughters Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman also shared the same statement and medical bulletin on their Instagram Stories.

CM Stalin speaks to doctors

On Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman's health.

"They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon," the CM said in a social media post.

AR Reihana, the music director's sister, earlier refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

"Nothing happened. He had dehydration and gastric problems," Reihana told PTI Videos.

The two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, known for films such as "Roja", "Dil Se..", "Enthiran", and "Slumdog Millionaire", initially also complained of neck pain, his manager said.

"He (Rahman) has just come back home. He is perfectly fine. He was hospitalised early this morning... The doctors conducted some tests and everything was normal," Velan told PTI.

Fans wish Rahman

Concerned fans also shared get well soon messages on social media.

"Get well soon... Thalaivaraeyy..." wrote an admirer on X.

"Oh no ! Wishing @arrahman speedy recovery. He’ll be fine and live beyond 100 years," said another.

"Get well soon dear @arrahman bro. Our prayers are with you always," read a post.

In a previous Instagram Story, Ameen shared an update about his father's health soon after the news of the illustrious composer being hospitalised broke.

"To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now.

"Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!" Ameen wrote.

Rahman is a multiple award-winning musician feted both at home and around the world. His upcoming projects include "Lahore 1947", "Thug Life", and "Tere Ishk Mein".

