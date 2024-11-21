AR Rahman bags award for 'Aadujeevitham' background score at Hollywood in Music Media Awards

AR Rahman has been in the news forhis personal life recently but amid the uproar caused by the news of his divorce from his wife Saira Bhanu, the music maestro has bagged an international award.

The musician’s background score for Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has won the Best Background Score (Foreign Language) in the Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HHMA) 2024.

Releasing a video thanking the film's team for standing by him, Rahman said it is an ‘incredible honour’, and is grateful to HMMA for recognising his score.

"The project was a labour of love, and I share this moment with my amazing team of musicians and technicians, the director Blessy and everyone who believed the vision we brought to life," Rahman said.

Meanwhile, director Blessy received the award on stage at the awards show since AR Rahman was unable to attend. The official post went on to say that it was a special moment for the team.

"A huge thank you to the incredible talent AR Rahman and the entire team for their hardwork in bringing this vision to life. We are grateful for all the love and support,” said a post on the official Instagram handle of Aadujeevitham.

This award comes amid the news of his divorce from his wife of 29 years.