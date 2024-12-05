Pushpa 2 screening: Allu Arjun booked for woman’s death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) A case was registered against actor Allu Arjun and others in connection with the death of a woman due to asphyxiation as crowds “jostled” at a film theatre here during the premiere show of the actor's latest film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is kept under 48-hour observation.

The police registered the case against the actor, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family, they said.

“Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

No arrangements were made by the theatre management or no prior information was available about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, they said.

After Arjun reached the theatre along with his personal security, people tried to enter the cinema hall with him, the police said.

"His personal security team started pushing the public which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre," they added. PTI

