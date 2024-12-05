‘Pushpa 2’ screening: Woman dies, son hurt in mad dash for Allu Arjun glimpse

A 35-year-old woman died and her nine-year-old son was hospitalised due to asphyxiation on Wednesday (December 4) evening as crowds “jostled” at a film theatre in Hyderabad during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident took place as a large number of fans thronged the theatre to have a glimpse of the actor, police told the media.

According to police, chaos broke out at the theatre when the actor arrived with music director Devi Sri Prasad for the screening. There were allegedly no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film.

Also read: Allu Arjun thanks AP government for approving 'Pushpa 2' ticket price hike

Such was the crowd surge that the theatre’s main gate collapsed under pressure.

Woman, son fell unconscious

A heavy crowd rushed ahead and the woman and her son, who were trying to enter inside the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious, apparently after being pushed by the crowd, police said, based on preliminary investigation.

A police official pointed out that the theatre was small, and it could not accommodate such a massive crowd.

Also watch: Pushpa 2 fever grips the world: Here's why fans can’t wait! | Allu Arjun

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son and shifted them to a hospital, where the woman died and her son is undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

To control the situation, police used mild force to disperse the surging crowd. A case has been booked in connection with the incident.

(With agency inputs)