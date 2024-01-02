Actor Jr NTR expresses shock over Japan's quakes; fans relieved he is home safe

Actor Jr NTR, who just got back from Japan, shared his shock over the recent earthquakes there. He expressed his concern for everyone affected and wished for a fast recovery. His tweet got lots of replies from relieved fans happy that he's back safely in India.

“Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan,” posted Jr NTR on X.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan 🇯🇵 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

Jr NTR, along with his family, spent Christmas and New Year in Japan. The earthquakes, some as strong as 7.6 magnitude, caused severe damage, casualties, and fears of more tremors. The situation led to a tsunami alert, although it was later lifted. The aftershocks continued, leading to fatalities and critical injuries in Wajima city and Ishikawa prefecture.



The 7.6 magnitude earthquakes caused chaos along Japan's west coast, leading to casualties, structural damage, and heightened concerns of more tremors. A fire and collapsing buildings on Honshu, the main island, triggered the highest-level tsunami alert. The alert was eventually lifted.

Ishikawa prefecture, especially Wajima city, faced ongoing aftershocks, resulting in eight deaths and seven critically injured individuals.