2024 Golden Globe winners list: Who won what? Find out here

Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victory over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to “Oppenheimer." The film also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Goransson's score.