Bihar polls: Tejashwi calls INDIA bloc manifesto ‘resolution, commitment’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday (October 29), asserted that the INDIA bloc's manifesto is the alliance's resolution and commitment. The INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi, also assured that every promise would be fulfilled if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.

Key promises in manifesto

The INDIA bloc's election manifesto was released on October 28, promising various schemes and welfare measures. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The manifesto is our resolution and commitment, and all promises that have been made will be fulfilled. This is our 'pran' patra (resolution document)".

"We have promised a government job to one member of every household, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contractual workers in government departments, and framing of a consistent policy to ensure transfer and posting of teachers, police personnel, healthcare workers and other employees within a 70 km radius of their home district," he said.

"We will also construct press clubs for journalists in all divisions in the state," he said, adding that hostels would also be opened for journalists.

Tejashwi slams NDA

He also slammed the NDA for not releasing its manifesto. Reacting to Union minister Giriraj Singh's comment that Tejashwi should have fulfilled these promises when he was the deputy Chief Minister, the RJD leader said, "What we did in 17 months when the Mahagathbandhan government was in power, Giriraj Singh hasn't done in his entire life."

(With agency inputs)