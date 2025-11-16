‘Slipper raised at me’: Rohini blames Tejashwi for family feud after RJD’s Bihar loss
RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter alleges she was humiliated and expelled by her brother and his aides, triggering a public breakdown amid escalating turmoil in the family
After the humiliating Bihar rout, the Yadav family has been struck by a bigger embarrassment, with Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya washing the family's dirty linen in public, apparently over the political defeat.
A day after she announced she was disowning her family and quitting politics, Rohini, who famously saved her father's life by donating a kidney, alleged on Sunday (November 16) that it was her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides who had thrown her out of her family.
Tejashwi has so far maintained a stoic silence on the matter.
‘Ask Tejashwi, Sanjay’
Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport, Rohini said she did not have a family anymore, and alleged that Tejashwi, his aides Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez, had refused to take any responsibility for the RJD’s drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections.
According to an NDTV report, Tejashwi had a heated argument with Rohini after the Bihar assembly election results came in on Friday (November 14). During an argument on Saturday, Tejashwi, reportedly blamed Rohini for the drubbing.
Tehaswi reportedly told his elder sister that RJD lost the election because of her. “Tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (We are cursed because of you),” he reportedly said.
NDTV cited unnamed sources as saying that Tehaswi hurled a slipper at her and abused her.
“I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They do not want to take any responsibility…,” said Rohini.
“The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, and abused,” she added as quoted by India Today.
‘Left orphaned’
Rohini, in a Facebook post, alleged that "even though a slipper was raised to hit her", she did not compromise her self-respect.
“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult...,” she stated.
Apparently referring to her decision of disowning her family, Rohini said that on Saturday, she had to leave behind her “crying parents”, which left her orphaned.
“Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned...,” stated Rohini.
“May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini,” she added.
In another Facebook post, she claimed she was “abused” and told that she was “dirty” and she had got her “dirty kidney” implanted in her father, she “took crores of rupees, bought the (poll) ticket and then got [her] dirty kidney implanted”.
Rohini’s earlier outburst
Rohini on Sunday announced on X that she was quitting politics and severing ties with her family, a day after the RJD’s heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections.
She wrote, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” adding that she had “acted as per Sanjay Yadav’s advice.” She did not clarify whether she was referring to the party’s electoral loss.
Her declaration comes amid ongoing turmoil within the family, including the expulsion of Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, whose Janshakti Janata Dal failed to win any seat. Acharya had reportedly been unhappy with his removal.
In September, she unfollowed political leaders and relatives on social media, later posting, “I openly challenge all those with wicked thoughts,” while defending her 2022 kidney donation to her father and demanding proof for allegations against her.