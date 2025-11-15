Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics, says she is disowning her family

A day after the RJD got routed in the Bihar Assembly elections, party chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya announced that she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

‘Acted as per Sanjay Yadav’s advice’

Acharya, in a post on X, further stated that she was acting as per the advice of senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, who is known for his proximity to Tejashwi Yadav. She also said that she was taking the blame, but did not specify whether it was for RJD’s drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do ...nd I'm taking all the blame's (sic)," she stated.

Tej Pratap’s expulsion

The development comes at a time when, apart from the electoral setback, her family has witnessed severe internal friction, with the latest instance being the expulsion of Lalu’s eldest son, Tej Pratap, who floated the Janshakti Janata Dal. However, it failed to win a single seat, and Tej Pratap also lost in the Mahua constituency.

Acharya was reportedly unhappy with Tej Pratap’s expulsion and has been venting her frustration with the RJD in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Social media signal

In September, Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father in 2022, unfollowed all political leaders and family members on social media. But soon after posted a message claiming misinformation was being spread about her.

"I openly challenge all those with wicked thoughts and those who encourage such people. If anyone can prove that I have ever made any request to anyone for myself or anyone else, and that the claim that I donated my kidney to my respected father is a lie, then I will withdraw from political and public life," she stated in a post on X.

"If those making accusations cannot prove their lies and propaganda, they should have the courage to publicly apologise to me and every mother, sister, and daughter of the country... and pledge never to spread such false information again," added Acharya.

Rohini Acharya’s flip flop

The development comes days after Acharya on November 9, wished Tejashwi on his birthday and posted on X “Young in age, but with a true heart and true to his word ‘Karamveer' - Our dutiful brother Tejashwi. May all your dreams come true, may you turn the dreams of Bihar's youth - along with all the people of Bihar - into reality, and may your life always be filled with happiness.”

She had recently expressed support for the RJD, which managed to win only 25 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.