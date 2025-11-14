What went horribly wrong for Rahul-Tejashwi in Bihar? | Talking Sense With Srini

In Talking Sense With Srini , The Federal’s Editor-in-Chief S Srinivasan broke down the verdict, calling it “a mandate primarily for Nitish Kumar, powered by the BJP’s organisational machinery".

Bihar delivered a sweeping mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) , with the coalition crossing the 200-seat mark in the 2025 Assembly elections and relegating the Mahagathbandhan to a distant second.

Nitish’s reputation for governance, personal integrity

According to Srinivasan, while the BJP outperformed its ally in seat share due to its “well-oiled election juggernaut”, the legitimacy of the mandate rests squarely with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Even his fiercest rivals did not criticise him during the campaign,” he noted, attributing this unusual political consensus to Kumar’s reputation for governance and personal integrity.

Vital role of women voters

Srinivasan argued that women voters played a decisive role. Bihar recorded a 9–10 percentage point gap between female and male turnout, with women “voting strongly for Nitish” owing to targetted interventions like bicycles for schoolgirls, sanitary pad schemes, and liquor prohibition, which he said helped curb domestic violence and street harassment.

Rahul’s inconsistency

On the Mahagathbandhan’s collapse, Srinivasan said Rahul Gandhi’s inconsistency hurt the alliance. Despite an early surge during his joint campaign with Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul “vanished for 40 days” and remained absent even on counting day.

This stop-start leadership, combined with poor ticket distribution and internal bickering, “certainly harmed the alliance”, he said. The Congress, he said, “could not complete the narrative it started”, lacking organisational depth and sustained leadership to convert issues into electoral gains.

AIMIM – possible vote-splitter

On the BJP’s improved performance in Muslim-dominated regions, Srinivasan urged caution until vote-share data is available, although he pointed to the AIMIM’s rise as a possible vote-splitter.

Looking ahead, Srinivasan said the verdict strengthens the Centre’s hand on implementing the contentious SIR exercise, predicting a “far more aggressive” rollout in upcoming election-bound states.

As for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, Srinivasan said it would be “premature to write him off,” noting that even a modest vote share could give him future political traction.