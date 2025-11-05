RJD’s Lalganj candidate Shivani Shukla: I want to rebuild what my parents started in Bihar

She is the daughter of jailed don-turned-politician Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, a three-time former MLA.

Shivani Shukla, a 28-year-old law graduate from Leeds University in the UK, is now among the youngest contenders in the two-phase Bihar assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

The Federal spoke to RJD’s Shivani Shukla, who is contesting from Lalganj in Bihar, a seat once represented by her parents. Her main rival is the 57-year-old commerce graduate and BJP MLA, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

In a conversation marked by candour and conviction, the political debutante spoke about her motivation to enter politics, her father’s legacy, and her plans for development and women’s safety in the constituency.

You have studied abroad and are now contesting your first election from a seat once held by your parents. What made you take this step?

This was not a planned decision. It just came to me unexpectedly. When I saw the kind of support people extended to me, it gave me confidence to contest this election. My parents had built a lot during their time such as roads, infrastructure, and basic amenities. But in the past decade, much of that progress has gone backwards.

I see my role as rebuilding what my parents had started.

Your father, Munna Shukla, is known as a strongman in local politics. Has that affected how people see you?

People made him strong. It was their love and support that gave him that image. Everyone keeps asking me about this “bahubali” image, but I wish people would talk about the real issues like the problems of society in Lalganj. I’m not here to debate my father’s past; I’m here to talk about what needs to be done for the people today.

There are perceptions about law and order in Bihar. How do you respond to that, especially when you come from a political family?

Being a strongman’s daughter can never affect me negatively it only motivates me to do better. I want to change the things that have gone wrong. Change has to begin at home, and I am committed to being that change.

What are the biggest problems you’ve seen in your constituency?

You came through the main road, so you must have seen the condition of the city. Roads are bad, jobs are scarce, and government schools are in poor shape. There are places for drinking water but no proper taps. These are the real problems people face every day, and that’s what I want to focus on.

You’ve returned from abroad. Are you bringing new ideas to politics in Bihar?

Yes, I want to start education consultancies to help students after Class 10 and 12. Many don’t know what opportunities exist for them. This initiative can guide them toward a better future. I’ll work with the government to make this possible both from my side and through official support.

What are the key challenges women face in your area?

The biggest problem for women is financial insecurity, followed closely by safety. Recently, a 12-year-old girl was abducted and raped while returning from the market. This is horrifying.

We need to act on such cases and also focus on teaching boys that this behaviour is unacceptable. If we educate sons on what’s right and wrong, the mindset will begin to change.

Your party, the RJD, is often accused by opponents of promoting ‘Jungle Raj’. What’s your response to that?

They call RJD’s rule ‘Jungle Raj’, but look at what’s happening now – there are murders, assaults and crimes. Is this ‘Mangal Raj’? Before accusing others, people should ask where this term ‘Jungle Raj’ even came from. It’s become a political slogan for those who have no real issues to talk about.

Tejashwi Yadav talks about employment, hospitals and welfare schemes. He’s talking about giving ₹2,500 to women and 200 units of free electricity. The Opposition only chants ‘Jungle Raj’. Why not talk about real development instead?

As a young woman in politics, do you see yourself as a role model for Bihar’s youth?

I don’t know about being a role model, but I know I want to do my best for my constituency. People often say leaders forget them after elections. I want to change that perception. I will meet people at least once a year whether in panchayat meetings or by visiting homes. I want them to know that good leaders do stay connected with their voters.

