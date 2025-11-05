What made RJD rope in Lalu to campaign in high-stakes Danapur battle

For the first time during the ongoing election campaigning in Bihar, ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad held a roadshow, on October 3.

The RJD supremo was on campaign trail for the sake of Ritlal Yadav, the RJD's incumbent MLA from Danapur, who is now seeking re-election from the assembly constituency in Patna district and is not in a position to campaign.

This is because Ritlal has been lodged in the state's Bhagalpur jail since April 2025 as an undertrial in an extortion case; one of over 40 criminal cases filed against him, including that of the alleged murder of BJP leader Satyanarayan Sinha back in 2005.

What has ostensibly forced Lalu to step out for Ritlal's campaign, knowing fully well that the move could bolster the 'jungle raj' allegations his NDA rivals level against him and his party. However, the RJD leader is willing to overlook the RJD candidate's chequered past since he is more interested in targeting the BJP nominee pitted against him.

The mighty betrayal

Taking on the jailed Ritlal in Danapur is BJP leader and former MP Ramkripal Yadav, who was once counted amongst Lalu’s closest aides. After a bitter falling out with Lalu ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ramkripal quit the RJD to embrace the BJP - a defection still talked about in Patna as a mighty betrayal.

It wasn't, however, the 'betrayal' alone that hurt Lalu but what followed shortly thereafter.

In the 2014 polls, Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti made her electoral debut as the RJD candidate from Patliputra and faced off against Ramkripal, who had been fielded by the BJP. Many in Patna's political circles believed it was Lalu's insistence to field Misa from Patliputra that was responsible for Ramkripal's exit from the RJD, as the latter had been eyeing his electoral comeback from this seat, after opting out of the electoral race five years earlier.

In an election defined by acrimonious exchange of personal attacks between Ramkripal and the Lalu clan, it was ultimately Ramkripal who prevailed. Misa lost her electoral debut to Ramkripal by a margin of 40,322 votes, which was nearly twice the margin with which Lalu too had lost the seat in 2009 to the JD-U's Ranjan Prasad Yadav.

In 2019, Misa made her second bid at wresting the Patliputra seat from Ramkripal but failed again; the BJP's lead over the RJD suffering only a marginal dent as Ramkripal polled 39,321 votes higher than Misa this time.

It was only a decade after Ramkripal's betrayal that Misa was able to wrest Patliputra. In her third attempt, bolstered as much by sympathy for the ailing and frequently jailed Lalu as it was by the assiduous and well-oiled Opposition campaign against the BJP, Misa managed to finally defeat Ramkripal from Patliputra last year by a margin of over 85,000 votes - a lead that was more than twice the margin in her previous two defeats.

Not an ordinary contest

Many believed that the defeat had brought Ramkripal's political career to a grinding halt. For the past year, the former Lalu aide had largely been on the sidelines of the BJP in Bihar, desperately awaiting 'political rehabilitation' or at least a shot to avenge his humiliating poll defeat.

The upcoming election has now given Ramkripal that chance but for Lalu it is also another shot at what RJD leaders call "teaching the traitor a lesson". And so, the fight for Danapur has become much more than an ordinary contest for an Assembly seat that Lalu himself has represented twice in what now seems like the distant past.

