Bihar polls: Tejashwi battles anti-incumbency heat in RJD bastion Raghopur

Raghopur in Vaishali district has long been deeply tied to the political fortunes of the Yadav family.

Once considered an impregnable fortress of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the constituency now finds itself at the center of growing public discontent.

As Bihar heads for polls on November 6, all eyes are on this high-profile seat where Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, is locked in a direct battle with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Satish Yadav.

Both contenders hail from the dominant Yadav caste, which forms a significant share of the local electorate. Other key communities include Rajputs, Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), and Dalits — particularly the Ravidas and Pasi groups.

From Lalu’s legacy to Tejashwi’s test

Raghopur’s political history is intertwined with the RJD. Lalu Prasad Yadav represented the seat twice, while his wife Rabri Devi won it three times.

Also read: Tejashwi Yadav promises Bihar farmers MSP plus bonus for paddy, wheat

Tejashwi Yadav, the sitting MLA, hopes to retain the constituency — but this time, the challenge is far tougher.

His opponent, Satish Yadav, was once a trusted RJD aide who defected to the Janata Dal (United) in 2010. Satish Yadav's victory that year ended nearly three decades of RJD dominance. Tejashwi reclaimed the seat in 2015, restoring it under the family’s control, however, many voters now feel the “change” they were promised and had expected never materialized.

Locals recall how the younger Yadav had promised a “new model of development” for Raghopur. But years later, poor infrastructure, unemployment, and floods remain persistent problems.

Voices from the ground

In village after village, frustration cuts across caste and community lines. People complain about unfulfilled promises and decades of neglect.

“We want change. There’s been no progress in Raghopur,” said one villager. “Floods come every year, destroy our homes and crops, but no embankments are built. We started with Lalu Babu, then Nitish Babu, then Modi — but nothing changes.”

Another resident chipped in, “We earn ₹500 a month and we still don’t get that. We are not hungry for money — we are hungry for change.”

Also read: Bihar polls 2025: Why political analysts are wary of making a call on this closely-fought election

For many, the struggle for basic survival has replaced dreams of prosperity or education. The annual floods continue to ravage villages along the Ganga, washing away fields, homes, and hope.

Flood fury and fading faith

In areas like Karampur, which face the brunt of recurring floods, anger against the RJD is especially pronounced. On October 29, when Rabri Devi visited party worker Rajkumar Rai’s home in Himmatpura, villagers blocked her convoy, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of ignoring them during their flood crises.

The incident symbolised a widening disconnect between the RJD’s leadership and its traditional voter base. Despite Raghopur’s symbolic importance, locals say successive leaders have done little to rebuild embankments, improve connectivity, or provide lasting relief.

Political analysts felt that if this discontent translates into votes, Raghopur could see a significant shift — a blow that would reverberate beyond Vaishali.

November verdict

With 3.5 lakh voters, Raghopur remains a prestigious seat for the RJD. Losing it would not only dent the party’s morale but also weaken Tejashwi Yadav’s image as the inheritor of his father’s political legacy.

Also read: How Tejashwi’s pitch for change is getting drowned in flood fury, dissent in RJD citadel

As Bihar awaits the results on November 14, the big question looms large: can RJD retain its fortress, or will the tide of resentment finally breach the Yadav family’s decades-old bastion?

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.