NDA set to sweep Bihar; Giriraj Singh says 'next target is Bengal'

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leads in a majority of seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said their “next target” is now West Bengal, according to a report.

"Bihar has decided that a government of anarchy will not be formed. The youth of Bihar are intelligent. This is a victory for development. We have won Bihar. Now it is Bengal’s turn," the minister said, according to an NDTV report.

Singh hits out at Tejashwi

Singh added that it was evident from the beginning that Bihar "would not accept a government marked by chaos, corruption, or plunder".

"People chose peace, justice, and development. Even if today’s youth did not witness those earlier times, their elders did. When Tejashwi Yadav was in government, even briefly, people saw an attempt to create disorder," he said.

As per the latest udpates, the NDA is ahead in 191 constituencies, with the BJP leading in 84 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in 77 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading in 22 seats.

Mahagathbandhan reduced to few seats

The Mahagathbandhan is leading in only 36 seats. Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is ahead in 22 constituencies, and the Congress in just five seats.

INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD is leading in Raghopur, and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP is ahead in Tarapur.

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is leading in Lakhisarai, and JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav is at the fourth spot in Mahua, with LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leading in the seat.