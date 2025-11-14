Bihar election results: Counting begins; NDA takes early lead

Counting of votes has begun for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections 2025. As per early reports from Bihar, NDA has taken early lead. Remember, the official figures are yet to reflect.

Results of all 243 seats will be declared later today (November 14). Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The Election Commission has enumerated a total of 46 counting centres across 38 districts in the state. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

Exit polls have been nearly unanimous in predicting a win for the NDA, of which the JD(U) is a part, much to the annoyance of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Tejashwi Yadav, the young RJD leader whom the Opposition coalition has named its chief ministerial candidate, rubbished these predictions and claimed Mahagathbandhan would form the government with a thumping majority.

The NDA in Bihar comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats, in the 243-strong Assembly, were contested by JD(U) and BJP, both of which fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each.

The INDIA bloc includes RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Prominent candidates of both alliances who are in the fray include Deputy Chief Ministers Samart Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, JJD's Tej Pratap, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents.

As many as 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer at each table have been set up, the Election Commission (EC) said.

More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will also oversee the counting process, it added.

Follow the live updates of the Bihar election results 2025 here.