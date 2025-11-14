Bihar election results: Counting begins; NDA takes early lead
Most exit polls have predicted a win for NDA, but the Opposition thinks otherwise
Counting of votes has begun for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections 2025. As per early reports from Bihar, NDA has taken early lead. Remember, the official figures are yet to reflect.
Results of all 243 seats will be declared later today (November 14). Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections in two phases on November 6 and 11.
The Election Commission has enumerated a total of 46 counting centres across 38 districts in the state. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.
Exit polls have been nearly unanimous in predicting a win for the NDA, of which the JD(U) is a part, much to the annoyance of the Opposition INDIA bloc.
Tejashwi Yadav, the young RJD leader whom the Opposition coalition has named its chief ministerial candidate, rubbished these predictions and claimed Mahagathbandhan would form the government with a thumping majority.
The NDA in Bihar comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats, in the 243-strong Assembly, were contested by JD(U) and BJP, both of which fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each.
The INDIA bloc includes RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Prominent candidates of both alliances who are in the fray include Deputy Chief Ministers Samart Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, JJD's Tej Pratap, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.
Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents.
As many as 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer at each table have been set up, the Election Commission (EC) said.
More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will also oversee the counting process, it added.
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2025 8:41 AM IST
Latest leads
NDA - 73
Mahagathbandhan - 51
- 14 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST
NDA takes early lead
As per latest trends, NDA is leading in 38 seats while Mahagathbandhan ahead in 24.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:20 AM IST
- 14 Nov 2025 8:19 AM IST
- 14 Nov 2025 8:18 AM IST
Hyderabad: Counting of votes begins for Jubilee Hills bypoll
The Jubilee Hills seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath; by-elections were held on November 11.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:03 AM IST
Counting of votes begins
The counting of votes has begun at 8 am at 46 counting centres across 38 districts in the state. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are overseeing the counting process.
- 14 Nov 2025 8:01 AM IST
Tejashwi Yadav: 'We are going to win, a change is about to come'
Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav confident of alliance's win.
- 14 Nov 2025 7:55 AM IST
Pappu Yadav: 'BJP cannot win any election without lying'
Independent candidate Pappu Yadav attacks BJP ahead of vote counting. He says he is confident of Mahagathbandhan's win.
- 14 Nov 2025 7:53 AM IST
Sattu parathas, jalebis being prepared at BJP HQ in Delhi
BJP gets ready to celebrate ahead of vote counting. Sattu parathas and jalebis being prepared at the party's headquaters in Delhi.
- 14 Nov 2025 7:16 AM IST
Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha: 'We will accept the mandate of Janta Malik'
Bihar's Deputy CM and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai seat Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at Ashokdham temple.