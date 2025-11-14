Bihar election results: BJP mocks Rahul's '95 defeats' as NDA sweeps

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to return to power in Bihar for the second successive time, the saffron party on Friday (November 14) took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his track record in elections.

As counting was underway for 243 seats in the state Assembly and the NDA leading in nearly 200 of them, a map went viral on social media showing the Congress leader’s “95 electoral defeats” in the past two decades.

Rahul Gandhi's electoral track record

The man who led the mockery against Rahul was Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department. He posted on the social media platform X a graphic detailing elections from 2004 (the year Rahul became an MP for the first time) and 2025, in which the Congress either lost power in a state or failed to make electoral gains.

Rahul Gandhi!

Another election, another defeat!

If there were awards for electoral consistency, he’d sweep them all.

At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably. pic.twitter.com/y4rH6g62qG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 14, 2025

“Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he'd sweep them all. At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably," Malviya wrote in his post.

The BJP member also shared a map of India listing 95 electoral contests across several states where the Grand Old Party had failed since Rahul became one of its central campaigners. The list included elections in several states -- from Himachal Pradesh (2007, 2017) and Punjab (2007, 2012, 2022) to Gujarat (2007, 2012, 2017, 2022), Madhya Pradesh (2008, 2013, 2018, 2023), Maharashtra (2014, 2019, 2024) and several cycles in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It also featured all the southern states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. States such as Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal were also included.

The list also exhibited defeats in various states in the north-east and Union Territories.

NDA set to sweep Bihar

The NDA, meanwhile, was surging towards a sweeping victory, neutralising the Opposition Grand Alliance’s energetic mission to topple the Nitish Kumar government based on the major issue of ‘vote theft’. If the trends persisted, the ruling alliance was set to end up with a tally much higher than the majority mark of 122 to form a government.

Within the NDA, the BJP and Janata Dal (United) of CM Nitish were also in a race to emerge as the single-largest party. In the Grand Alliance, the Rastriya Janata Dal was the only party to show some sort of fight, as others, such as the Congress and the Left were trailing miserably. Jan Suraaj Party of strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, which made its electoral debut this year, registered a few early leads, also fell behind.