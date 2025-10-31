Jobs, airports, farm support in Bihar manifesto: Can NDA walk the talk?

In this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalists Ashok Mishra and Faizan Ahmad examined the National Democratic Alliance’s 69-page joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections and the conspicuous absence of leader interactions at the launch. The discussion focussed on key promises in the document and the continuing uncertainty over the alliance’s chief ministerial face.

The manifesto was released in the presence of senior alliance leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary briefed the media on its core pledges, including “1 crore-plus government jobs and employment,” a skills census, skill-based employment, and positioning Bihar as a global learning centre with mega learning centres in every district.

It was observed that Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders left the venue without taking any questions.

Ashok Mishra stated, “Nitish Kumar was not willing to come to the joint function; he stayed for about 30 seconds for a photo session and left.”

Core promises

Samrat Choudhary outlined additional commitments: seven expressways, modernising 3,600 km of rail tracks, and four international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur, along with metro rail networks in four major cities. Plans also include 10 new industrial parks per district, 100 MSME hubs, and over 50,000 cottage enterprises.

On agriculture and fisheries, the manifesto announces the Karpuri Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, adding Rs 3,000 per farmer annually to reach Rs 9,000, and doubling assistance to fishermen to Rs 9,000. It pledges Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agriculture and infrastructure, and minimum support price guarantees for all crops.

Faizan Ahmad said the opposition had taken an earlier lead with its manifesto and observed overlap on employment promises.

He said, “The Grand Alliance promised one government job per family; the NDA promises jobs to 1 crore people in five years.”

Nitish's brief presence triggers reactions

The panellists flagged reactions questioning Nitish Kumar’s short appearance.

Ashok Gehlot called it an “insult” and cited a “26-second” event. Faizan Ahmad commented on the day’s optics, “Congress got the chance to criticise; the Grand Alliance released its manifesto three days earlier with focus on one government job in each family.”

Faizan Ahmad added that several NDA leaders have spoken on various issues in the campaign, while JP Nadda has not clearly addressed the issue of the chief ministerial face. He stated, “Leaders are saying we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, but none is saying he will remain chief minister for another five years.”

Ashok Mishra referred to the on-ground buzz over future roles in the alliance.

Mishra said, “At Tarapur, it was said categorically that Samrat Choudhary will be given something very big by the Prime Minister, creating a buzz about post-poll plans.”

No clarity about NDA's CM face

The episode revisited the question that reporters expected to ask at the launch: the chief ministerial face of the NDA. Faizan Ahmad remarked on the media focus, “The most important question was: who is your chief ministerial face?”

On social coalitions, Ashok Mishra underlined the centrality of Nitish Kumar’s voter base to the NDA’s prospects. He said, “The largest vote bank lies with Nitish Kumar; getting those votes while not declaring him chief minister creates a clear message that raises questions.”

Faizan Ahmad highlighted women’s support and EBC blocs in Nitish Kumar’s coalition. He said, “Women voters, EBCs, Kurmis, and Koeris together are a big support base for Nitish Kumar.”

Industrialisation promises and ground realities

Comparing promises with ground realities, Ashok Mishra pointed to legacy industrial belts and operational status. He said, “We had major industrial areas; many are not functional. The Hajipur area is functional, but others like Mokama’s old hubs are not working the way they should.”

On land availability and policy shifts, he recalled public debates on industrial land. He stated, “There was a change when nearly 1,000 acres were given at the cost of Rs 1 to the Adani group.”

Faizan Ahmad assessed the feasibility of certain pledges. He said: “Factories in all 38 districts and model schools in each district seem difficult. There has never been free education from KG to PG in Bihar.”

Teacher shortages, transfers not addressed

The manifesto’s free education from KG to PG drew scrutiny. Ashok Mishra said, “It is a repackaging of whatever Nitish Kumar has done; women’s education up to PG is almost free in Bihar.”

He noted teacher shortages and transfers as long-standing issues. “The lack of teachers has remained one of the most crucial issues in Bihar,” said Mishra.

On higher education, Faizan Ahmad flagged an omission. He said, “At least Patna University’s central status could have been mentioned; this has not been implemented for years despite repeated requests.”

Ashok Mishra added that kindergarten largely lies outside the state board system and previous commitments on private school reservations had not taken shape. He said, “Most schools don’t entertain children from poorer sections of society due to high fees, and government schools are not properly functioning.”

'Mix of ghosana and jumla'

The discussion listed further pledges: international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, Bhagalpur; metro in four new cities; development of Sitamarhi as a spiritual heritage city; medical city and medical colleges in every district; seven expressways; 3,600 km of new rail tracks; Rs 5,000 crore to upgrade key schools; 50 lakh new homes; free rations; 125 units of free electricity.

Education-linked items include free education for poor children, mid-day meals, up to Rs 10 lakh aid for EBC students, Rs 2,000 monthly support for SC/ST students in higher education, and residential schools for Scheduled Caste students in every division.

Economic and enterprise measures include Rs 9 lakh crore investment in pre-infrastructure (as listed), MSP guarantee for all crops, fishermens’ aid doubled to Rs 9,000, Kisan Samman Nidhi rising to Rs 9,000, Mission Crorepati for women entrepreneurs, women employment schemes for 22 lakh women with 1 crore Lakhpati Didis, chip-set and semiconductor manufacturing parks, 100 MSME parks, 50,000 cottage industries, 10 new industrial parks, sports city and centres of excellence, mega skill centres in every district, and 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities.

Faizan Ahmad categorised the document’s promises. He said, “This manifesto is a mix of ghosana and jumla; infrastructure has seen delivery, but education and healthcare very little.”

Repackaging of past promises

The programme recalled Nitish Kumar’s past practice on annual report cards. Faizan Ahmad stated, “From 2006 to 2018, he released his report card every year; for the last five years he has not.”

On delivery across sectors, Faizan Ahmad referred to completed and partial works. He said, “Infrastructure - roads, bridges, government buildings - has seen a good number of promises fulfilled, fully or partially.”

On higher education, he reiterated, “There is criticism for lack of a clear vision; this is also lacking in the manifesto.”

Ashok Mishra evaluated the “game-changer” framing. He stated, “It can’t be called a game changer; it is a repackaging of promises made in the past.”

On big-ticket manufacturing pledges, he added, “If defence and semiconductor units are set up and start functioning, it will benefit Bihar; otherwise, it remains a jumla.”

Campaign optics

Ashok Mishra referred to campaign schedules and shared stages. He said, “Nitish Kumar is not attending the Prime Minister’s meetings now; he is campaigning separately.”

He called this a point of discussion in political circles. “These matters have become a buzz,” said Mishra.

The programme returned to the launch-day optics. Ashok Mishra reiterated, “Nitish Kumar stayed for about 30 seconds, had a photo session, and left.”

Faizan Ahmad summarised cross-cutting themes, “There are caste-based promises like Rs 10 lakh financial help to some EBC groups and a panel under a retired Supreme Court judge to study socio-economic conditions of smaller castes.”

